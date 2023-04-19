NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,277 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

