NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

