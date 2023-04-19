Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

