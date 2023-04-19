NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.