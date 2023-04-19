NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,912 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 975,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,732,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,947 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

