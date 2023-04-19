NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

