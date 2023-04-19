NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.