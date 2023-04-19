Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

