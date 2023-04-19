Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

