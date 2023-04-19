Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Ducommun worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

