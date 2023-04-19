Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,812,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.