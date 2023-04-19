NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 435 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

