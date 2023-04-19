NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $406,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

