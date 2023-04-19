NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.26.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.