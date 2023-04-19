Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

