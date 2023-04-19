Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

DKS opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.