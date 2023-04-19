Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Global Payments stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

