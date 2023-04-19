Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.
Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %
Global Payments stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
