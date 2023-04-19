The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

SO opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.