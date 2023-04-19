Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 737,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Abcam Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abcam by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

