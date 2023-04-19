State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

