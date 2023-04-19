State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.86 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.26, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

