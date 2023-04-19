State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $353.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

