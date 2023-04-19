Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

