State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

CHD stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

