Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.