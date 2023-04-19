Meritage Portfolio Management Has $389,000 Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

