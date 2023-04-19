Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.