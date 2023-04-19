Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.