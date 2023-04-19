Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing stock opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 307.95 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

