FY2023 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $36.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $37.52. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $34.05 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,473,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

