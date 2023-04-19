Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.82. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNR. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$163.31.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.862 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

