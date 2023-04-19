Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.