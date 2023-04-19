DTE Energy Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

