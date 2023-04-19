Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Aptiv worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 154,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

APTV opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,088,838. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

