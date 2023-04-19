Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

BSCP opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

