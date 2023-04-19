Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

