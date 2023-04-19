Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.88.

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

HUM opened at $512.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $502.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

