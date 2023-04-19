Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $133.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $125.57 and a 12 month high of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $294.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

