Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $365.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.61.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

