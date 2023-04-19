Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

