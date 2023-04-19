SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,905,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

