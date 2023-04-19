Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.