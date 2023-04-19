Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

