Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.