Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.