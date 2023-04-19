Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

