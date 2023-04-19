Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

