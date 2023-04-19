Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $709,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PDD by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,597,000 after buying an additional 157,842 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

