Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.32 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average is $224.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

