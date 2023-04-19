Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

